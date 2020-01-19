UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Receives Ethiopia's Minister Of Peace

Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia's Minister of Peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with Muferihat Kamil, Ethiopia's Minister of Peace, at the ministry.

Sheikh Saif and Kamil discussed a number of issues related to cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in the policing field.

A number of senior police officers and the accompanying delegation of the Ethiopian minister attended the meeting.

