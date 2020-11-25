UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Receives GCC SG

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed receives GCC SG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

Sheikh Saif and the visiting GCC chief discussed a range of issues, including ways of strengthening joint GCC action in areas of security and police. The two sides stressed the importance of advancing the GCC integration drive in these domains.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police

Recent Stories

Russian Court Extends Pre-Trial Detention of Ex-Go ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate second ordinary ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

2 hours ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.