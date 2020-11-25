Saif bin Zayed receives GCC SG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

Sheikh Saif and the visiting GCC chief discussed a range of issues, including ways of strengthening joint GCC action in areas of security and police. The two sides stressed the importance of advancing the GCC integration drive in these domains.