Saif Bin Zayed Receives Kuwaiti Deputy PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:45 AM

Saif bin Zayed receives Kuwaiti Deputy PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 19th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received here on Wednesday Anas Al Saleh, Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, who is on a visit to the UAE to attend the Arab Gulf Security 2" exercise.

Sheikh Saif welcomed Al Saleh and discussed with him issues of mutual interest.

