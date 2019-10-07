Saif bin Zayed receives Lebanese Interior Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received today Raya Haffar El Hassan, Minister Of Interior and Municipalities of Lebanon, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif discussed with the Lebanese Minister a number of issues related to promoting cooperation between the two countries in the policing sector.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaiaili, Head of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, and Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Qaiwain Police, and Major General Dr.

Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander in Chief of Quality and Excellence at Dubai Police Headquarters, along with a number of officers of the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Director-General of the Lebanese Public Security, Major General Imad Othman, Director-General of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, and Brigadier General Khaled Hammoud, Head of Information Division of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces.