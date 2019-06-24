UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Receives Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received on Monday Dr. Alia Hatoug-Bouran, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, and her accompanying delegation.

The two sides explored means to advance cooperation between the UAE and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

A number of senior officials and representatives were present during the meeting.

