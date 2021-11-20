Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in recognition of its role in promoting integrated global action

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received the award of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in recognition of the pivotal role undertaken by the UAE in promoting integrated global action.

The award is also a recognition of the UAE’s pioneering initiatives in supporting the health sector and the frontline heroes. This came on the sidelines of the PAM’s plenary session held in Italy’s capital, Rome, in the presence of Sergio Piazzi, Secretary-General of PAM, members of the General Secretariat as well as a huge turnout of officials and representatives of international associations and organisations.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Saif announced that the UAE, under the directives of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, launched the first edition of the Waterfalls Award to honour 50 doctors and their families around the world who have provided humanitarian services and made sacrifices to protect the safety and health of their communities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award is part of the UAE’s contributions to the global efforts in recognising frontline workers and in appreciating their role, sacrifices and dedication.

Sheikh Saif in his speech at the ceremony conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership, government and people to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and people in both countries. He recalled a number of forerunners in medicine such as Hippocrates, Avicenna, Al Razi and Ibn al-Haytham and their trailblazing role in medical sciences, which reached great achievements at present.

Sheikh Saif referred to the UAE's continuous humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting the efforts of the frontline healthcare workers and supporting the global health sector in general based on the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He announced that under the directives of the judicious leadership, which did not stop at capacity building, the UAE launched the Waterfalls initiative to the world as well as the first Waterfalls Award in cooperation with a number of international partners that contribute to honouring 50 doctors from all over the world and their families.

Sheikh Saif indicated that the beneficiaries of this UAE initiative are more than one million doctors all over the world, stressing that the success of this humanitarian initiative would not have been come about without the concerted efforts of 87 partners across international health and educational institutions.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean gives out its awards to countries, individuals, institutions or bodies that contribute to establishing cooperation among peoples of the region and the world and provide international humanitarian services to enhance mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation among people of the region and the world.

The relevant authority in PAM chose the global initiative "Waterfalls" which the UAE launched to the world to win the health award, in recognition of the humanitarian initiative in providing continuous support, training and development of medical and health staff.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, established in 2005, is considered a forum for the parliaments of the countries of the Mediterranean region and a number of other non-Mediterranean countries, including the UAE.

The Assembly is an observer in the UN General Assembly, and participants aim to reach common goals in order to create the best political, social, economic and cultural environments for Member States’ citizens. The rotating presidency of the Assembly is held by Italy from 2020 to 2021.

Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy and a number of senior police officers, were present.