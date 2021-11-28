Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the City of New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received on Sunday, Dermot Shea, Police Commissioner of the City of New York, and discussed with him ways of furthering joint cooperation in police and security work through exchange of expertise, knowledge and best practices.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, (MoI) and the New York Police Department (NYPD) attended the meeting.

The MoI and NYPD have already signed memoranda of understanding regarding joint training and sharing of best practices, as well as combating transnational crime.