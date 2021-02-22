UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Receives Uzbek Internal Affairs Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today received Minister of Internal affairs of Uzbekistan Lt. General Bobojonov Razzakovich, on the sidelines of the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The two ministers discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and ways of strengthening cooperation in police and security work between the two friendly countries.

They also exchanged views on the importance of IDEX as an international platform for presenting new global defence trends and sharing expertise in defence industries.

Prime Minister Police Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan

More Stories From Middle East

