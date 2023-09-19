Saif bin Zayed reviews Civil Defense Environmental Preparedness Programme and UAE’s 8 International Fire Forecasting Certificates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, assessed the "Civil Defence Environmental Preparedness" programme, in line with the UAE's commitment to advancing environmental initiatives and technological developments.

Sheikh Saif also examined eight international certificates, including one from the National Fire Protection Organisation (NFPA), the world's leading civil defence body, and certificates from continental organisations worldwide.

These accolades affirmed the global leadership of the Ministry of Interior and the UAE Civil Defence in utilising artificial intelligence for fire prediction and mitigation.

During the visit to the Expo Fire Station's operations room, Sheikh Saif was briefed on an innovative electric firefighting mechanism, the middle East's first and the world's second, renowned for its environmentally friendly design and smart technology conforming to international safety standards.

The minister was accompanied by Lt. General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director-General of the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai, and Major General Jamal bin Adid Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services Affairs.

Sheikh Saif encouraged the pursuit of excellence, underscoring the UAE's top-tier global competitiveness in security, prevention, and civil protection.

The Civil Defence Environmental Preparedness programme serves as a unified global platform for fire incident data, engaging the world's largest firefighting organisations. This platform meticulously analyses and categorises fire incident data and carbon percentages by continent, providing this vital information to the respective global firefighting authorities.