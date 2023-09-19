Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Reviews Civil Defense Environmental Preparedness Programme And UAE’s 8 International Fire Forecasting Certificates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed reviews Civil Defense Environmental Preparedness Programme and UAE’s 8 International Fire Forecasting Certificates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, assessed the "Civil Defence Environmental Preparedness" programme, in line with the UAE's commitment to advancing environmental initiatives and technological developments.

Sheikh Saif also examined eight international certificates, including one from the National Fire Protection Organisation (NFPA), the world's leading civil defence body, and certificates from continental organisations worldwide.

These accolades affirmed the global leadership of the Ministry of Interior and the UAE Civil Defence in utilising artificial intelligence for fire prediction and mitigation.

During the visit to the Expo Fire Station's operations room, Sheikh Saif was briefed on an innovative electric firefighting mechanism, the middle East's first and the world's second, renowned for its environmentally friendly design and smart technology conforming to international safety standards.

The minister was accompanied by Lt. General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director-General of the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai, and Major General Jamal bin Adid Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services Affairs.

Sheikh Saif encouraged the pursuit of excellence, underscoring the UAE's top-tier global competitiveness in security, prevention, and civil protection.

The Civil Defence Environmental Preparedness programme serves as a unified global platform for fire incident data, engaging the world's largest firefighting organisations. This platform meticulously analyses and categorises fire incident data and carbon percentages by continent, providing this vital information to the respective global firefighting authorities.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Middle East From

Recent Stories

Energy Minister terms industry as backbone of coun ..

Energy Minister terms industry as backbone of country

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker culture minister announces to launch ded ..

Caretaker culture minister announces to launch dedicated heritage channel

15 minutes ago
 Govt approves 90-day reduction in sentence for pri ..

Govt approves 90-day reduction in sentence for prisoners due to Eid-e-Milad-un-N ..

19 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Commonwealth of The Bahama ..

23 minutes ago
 SBA calls for volunteers to register for participa ..

SBA calls for volunteers to register for participation in SIBF

23 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for collective efforts to t ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for collective efforts to tackle socio-economic challenge ..

19 minutes ago
CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital, expre ..

CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital, expresses displeasure over Orangi S ..

25 minutes ago
 44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to ach ..

Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to achieve SDGs

25 minutes ago
 CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de- ..

CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de-notification of three national ..

38 minutes ago
 International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Med ..

International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Medicine' kicks off at COMSTECH

38 minutes ago
 SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East