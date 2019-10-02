UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Reviews NFPA Certification Acquired By Civil Defence Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed reviews NFPA certification acquired by Civil Defence Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today reviewed the global accreditation certificate acquired by the Ministry of Interior’s Civil Defence Academy from the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA, Standard for Fire Fighter Professional Qualifications.

The academy received the accreditation after demonstrating its commitment to excellence in firefighting training, by continuing to test and certify trainees on a set of internationally-accredited professional standards, which are fundamental to protecting lives and ensuring the health and safety of the community.

Sheikh Saif was briefed by Major General Dr. Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouki, Commander-General of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, about the certificate and its standards.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khailli, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry, and several of the ministry’s officers, as well as the academy’s officials and officers.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister From

Recent Stories

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

21 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

51 minutes ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

55 minutes ago

Call Center for Russian Citizenship Applicants Ope ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

1 hour ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to offer M.Ph ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.