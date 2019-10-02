Saif bin Zayed reviews NFPA certification acquired by Civil Defence Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today reviewed the global accreditation certificate acquired by the Ministry of Interior’s Civil Defence Academy from the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA, Standard for Fire Fighter Professional Qualifications.

The academy received the accreditation after demonstrating its commitment to excellence in firefighting training, by continuing to test and certify trainees on a set of internationally-accredited professional standards, which are fundamental to protecting lives and ensuring the health and safety of the community.

Sheikh Saif was briefed by Major General Dr. Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouki, Commander-General of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, about the certificate and its standards.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khailli, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry, and several of the ministry’s officers, as well as the academy’s officials and officers.