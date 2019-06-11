UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Reviews Security Plans For Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif bin Zayed reviews security plans for Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, reviewed security plans put into place for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as related preparations and procedures.

During the meeting of the security council in charge of preparing for the Expo, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed learnt about the event’s security preparations in terms of traffic plans and field operations, and was briefed about the work of the Criminal Investigation Sector, various support and supply sectors, and relevant teams while reviewing maps of the expo site.

He was also briefed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Najib Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, about the international event and the latest developments in terms of site constructions and preparations.

The meeting was attended by Saif Al Shaa’far, MOI Under-Secretary, Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, and Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police and Chairman of the Security Council, as well as several officials from the expo and the Ministry of Interior.

