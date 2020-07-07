Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces course

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th July 2020 (WAM) - Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has reviewed the exercises of the armed response courses carried out by the Ministry of Interior’s Federal Special Police 71 at the Presidential Guards’ Wadi Al Shabak Camp.

Sheikh Saif then listened to a briefing on the drill activities aimed at training, qualifying and facilitating the exchange of information and conducting joint training on control and command procedures among police forces in order to confront any potential risks or security challenges.