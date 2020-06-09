Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Inspired by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as per the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, AND His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enhance the quality of life for people of determination, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Chairman of the board of MOI's Social Security Fund has launched an initiative dedicated to people of determination, offering them Fazaa Hemam privilege card.

The card is an outcome of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Community Development and Ministry of Interior’s Social Security Fund, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and the UAE Special Olympics. The initiative is supported by a number of several government entities offering a wide range of discounts and facilities.

The launch, made on video call, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Shamma Bint Suhail Bin Faris Al Mazrouie, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Special Olympics, Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport-Abu Dhabi, Abdullah Abd Alali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Rashid Al Qubaisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SEHA and Abdullah Al Sahi, Acting Undersecretary of Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Lt. Colonel Ahmed Bouharoun Al Shamsi, Director General of the Ministry of Interior’s Social Security Fund.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the Organisation is always working to cooperate with all its strategic partners in various initiatives and projects in order to enable and integrate for People of Determination into society in light of the wise vision of leadership and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that this cooperation comes with the Ministry of Interior’s Social Security Fund "Fazaa" by launching a membership with exceptional benefits for its holders of People of Determination, local or residents, in the name of "Fazaa Hemam " an embodiment of the vision of rational leadership in achieving social integration and encouraging the building of a society in which there are equal opportunities for all and the principles of the government in enhancing cooperation and coordination between agencies and institutions to serve those with determination .

H.H. Sheikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and praised the role played by the MOI in maintaining security throughout the UAE to provide the appropriate climate for development, progress, appreciating the interest and keenness of His Highness People of Determination through Launching many humanitarian initiatives.

The card of exclusive privileges is offered by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in partnership and coordination with the Ministry of Interior’s Social Security Fund "Fazaa" and UAE Special Olympics.

The new card will provide people of determination, both citizens and residents, with exceptional proactive services which aim at making them happy. The personal and unique card, which bears joint logos, is officially registered in the UAE and approved by all government entities, and entitles its holders to obtain the preferential services offered by such entities.

Under the new initiative, people of determination will get the special card along with a version of Fazza membership called "Fazaa Hemam" which comes with exceptional privileges, promotional discounts, and free facilities for a number of government services, in partnership with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and the UAE Special Olympics.

The matchlessly designed card bears the logos of the three partner government entities, and after its official registration in the UAE, will be endorsed at all government entities to provide preferential services to its holders.

The new initiative aims to enhance the services provided to this valued group and improve their quality of life. It provides cardholders with a full suite of services in healthcare, government and social security services, better quality of life, and exclusive discounts in all activities, stores and centers offering special need services for people of determination. The initiative also cooperates with government departments, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, offer them online job opportunities.

The card provides special facilities for people of determination in customer service, facilities and benefits from companies owned by people of determination, and free delivery in municipality, licensing and foodstuff services. In the financial field, privileges include exemption from fees in recreational and other facilities. A for the knowledge field, the initiative provides introductory booklets in several languages, in addition to brochures, publications, guidebooks and awareness-raising manuals in Braille writing system in both Arabic and English at the participating entities’ service centers. In the entertainment and sports field, the initiative provides fitness equipment for exercising and warming up to boost immunity and physical strength.

The new card comes in two categories; the first with the UAE Special Olympics logo, in collaboration with the UAE Special Olympics, is dedicated to people of determination with intellectual disability. The second card is dedicated to all people of determination, both citizens and residents, with different disabilities from birth to 49 years, according to the Disability Classification Guide approved and issued by Zayed Higher Organization. Holders of the second card are people with intellectual and auditory disabilities, visual impairment in autistics and those with multiple disabilities, psychiatric disabilities and communication disorders, and those with attention deficit and the hyperactive.

In addition to all the privileges mentioned above, 10 thousand Fazaa e-Cards linked with ZHO cards for people of determination will be offered to beneficiaries. They can use the card without having to carry the other card, especially when both cards are linked with ZHO/Fazaasmart app. Applying for the cards will be available online as of today.