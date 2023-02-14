Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange government experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) Lt. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Édouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, have witnessed the launch of a partnership between their respective governments.

The partnership aims at modernising government work under the Government Experience Exchange Programme. The partnership was announced at the World Government Summit held with the participation of more than 10,000 leaders, government officials, heads of international organisations, international companies and entrepreneurs from worldwide.

The bilateral cooperation aims to share the expertise and successful experiences developed by the governments of the UAE and Rwanda in various areas of future government work and the best practices by the two governments in promoting institutional excellence, work quality, government innovation, and service development.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Chairman of the Competitiveness Council, and Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of the Rwanda to the UAE.

Lootah emphasised the UAE government's keenness to step up international cooperation aimed at modernising government work and enhancing cooperation and partnerships in exchanging its experiences in government work to empower governments and bolster their readiness for the future.

He added that the summit is the largest global platform for building partnerships to shape the future and explore new opportunities.

The agreement will strengthen government capabilities, empower human resources and provide them with future skills and tools to improve government performance.

Hategeka, in turn, stated, "Adopting an integrated governance model and building strong institutions is one of the main factors in the socio-economic transformation in Rwanda and a cornerstone for Rwanda's Vision 2050. In Rwanda, we seek to strengthen relations with the UAE. The MoU emphasises our common pursuit of excellence in governance and the provision of better services for the prosperity of our two countries and our peoples."

The focus of cooperation will be on empowering government agencies and human capabilities in Rwanda and enhancing the exchange of government expertise and knowledge between the two sides. They provide them with the best tools and skills required to sustainably lead the future of government work and development processes.

This cooperation also helps the two sides adopt innovative business models according to a forward-looking vision to find effective, proactive solutions to address challenges, which contributes to enhancing readiness and building a better future for future generations.

The World Government Summit is an inclusive platform that focuses on forming and exploring future governments and building a better future for humanity and establishing international partnerships based on inspiring future governments.