Saif Bin Zayed Tours Tours GITEX Technology Week

Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 7th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today visited the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Saif also attended part of the inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit held at GITEX today. The event featured government ministers, business leaders and tech innovators, who shared their vision for future collaboration.

He toured the event and stopped at a number pavilions, including the Israeli pavilion and the pavilion of the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

