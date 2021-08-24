UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Unveils 6-star Plate For Traffic & License Center In Fujairah

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:45 AM

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

FUJAIRHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has unveiled the 6-star plate for the Traffic and Licensing Centre at the Fujairah Police General Command.

The centre was awarded the advanced rating as part of the 4th round of the star assessment international service rating, recently adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

It's awarded the highest rating among other government service centers in the UAE for the first time since the implementation of the international star system. The assessment reviewed 69 government service centers.

During the visit, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif met the centre's staff and congratulated them on their achievement.

