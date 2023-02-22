UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Visits 'Museum Of The Future'

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited on Tuesday the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

He toured the museum's departments, facilities and laboratories, representing a unique station in the UAE's march towards shaping the future.

During his tour, Sheikh Saif was accompanied by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President.

Sheikh Saif listened to an explanation about the museum's initiatives, departments, pioneering experiences, and its role in developing future technologies and ideas and adopting projects, initiatives, research, and studies of qualitative value.

Sheikh Saif also toured the different sections of the museum, starting from the space shuttle station, with the digital guide "Aya".

The guide elaborated on Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, the orbital station "Amal", the uses of renewable energy, the conceptual view of the future, and human voyages to settle in outer space in 2071.

They were also briefed on the Nature Rehabilitation Laboratory that enhances efforts to protect the environment and climate, representing an imaginary scene about life in Dubai in 2071, the library that houses more than (2400) anthropomorphic plants, and the oasis that represents the treatment shelter.

Sheikh Saif also watched the presentations of the leading Emirati companies in sustainability and preparation for tomorrow on the future of tomorrow floor.

He was also accompanied by Maj. Gen. Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lt. Gen. Abdullah Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Khalfan Belhoul, Executive Director of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Related Topics

