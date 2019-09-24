Saif bin Zayed visits Ajman Police Traffic and Licensing Department

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the Traffic and Licensing Department of the Ajman Police on Tuesday.

During the visit, Sheikh Saif congratulated department heads and administrative personnel on ranking among the top five service centres, out of 600 centres nationwide.

He also unveiled the five-star panel, which was awarded to the centre in honour of its national recognition.

Sheikh Saif was received by Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, along with Directors General and heads of departments, as well as a number of police officers.

He congratulated them on this achievement, which will be added to its many accomplishments. During the visit, Sheikh Saif was also briefed about the department’s facilities and commended the efforts exerted by the staff to provide distinguished services.