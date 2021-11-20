UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Visits Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital In Rome

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:45 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in the Italian capital, Rome. He was accompanied by his two sons Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saif toured the hospital's departments, which is a vital centre for treating children across the world, and enjoys the support, follow-up and care of the Vatican. He was briefed on the hospital's initiatives and health projects.

Present on the occasion were Omar Obaid Alshamsi, UAE ambassador to Italy; Major-General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; and Major-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, as well as a number of senior officers.

