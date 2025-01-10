Saif bin Zayed visits DUPHAT 2025, witnesses launching of pharmaceutical college

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the 30th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT 2025), held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of more than 101 countries worldwide.

The event is considered one of the most prominent events in the pharmaceutical sector in the region and worldwide.

DUPHAT provides a distinguished platform that brings together leading pharmaceutical product manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers. The exhibition allows companies to showcase the latest innovations and advanced solutions in pharmacy, technology, and medicine.

His Highness toured the exhibition, accompanied by Ambassador Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, and Executive Chairman of the DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition.

During the tour, His Highness visited several country pavilions, where he was briefed on the leading pharmaceutical products showcased by the companies and the latest technologies in the field.

He also met with officials from the pavilions and discussed the displayed products and the role of advanced medical technologies in enhancing community safety.

As part of his visit, H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the launching of DUPHAT Pharmaceutical College, a new destination dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical science and research. The college, established in collaboration between the Abdulsalam AlMadani Global Education Centre and UCAM University in Murcia, Spain, offers a wide range of programmes, including doctorate degrees, master's degrees, diplomas, executive programs, and specialised courses.

Khaled Al Attar, Director General of the Abdulsalam AlMadani Global Education Centre, stated, “Launching DUPHAT Pharmaceutical College represents a significant strategic step towards advancing pharmaceutical education and scientific research in the region. This collaboration between the Abdulsalam AlMadani Global Education Center and UCAM University in Spain enables us to provide advanced academic programmes tailored to the needs of the modern pharmaceutical industry. Our vision is for this college to serve as a platform for training new generations of innovative pharmacists who will shape the future of healthcare both regionally and globally.

”

DUPHAT 2025 hosts approximately 1,400 exhibiting companies, with 155 specialised speakers presenting 130 scientific sessions and 9 professional workshops.

In addition, university students are showcasing 400 scientific posters on recent medical research and innovations in the field.

Conference participants will also receive accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours, including 42.5 CME hours from the Dubai Health Authority, 21.5 CME hours from Advanced Pharmacy Australia (AdPha), and 19.5 CME hours from the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS).

DUPHAT 2025 also marks a significant expansion with the introduction of "VitaShow Dubai," which highlights the latest innovations in dietary supplements and offers a platform for industry leaders to showcase their products and advancements in the sector. "VitaShow Dubai" brings together over 275 brands from leading global companies and aims to advance the production and distribution of nutrient-enriched products that offer health benefits beyond basic dietary needs. This comes in light of the growing demand for diverse products, including vitamins, botanical extracts, functional foods and beverages, and dietary supplements.

Organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding, and held with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition DUPHAT 2025 is accredited by leading international organizations, including the American Pharmacists Association, the European Society of Clinical Pharmacy (ESCP), the European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), Advanced Pharmacy Australia (AdPha), the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), the International Association of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT), and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

This year’s edition features prominent participating countries such as Poland, China and Turkiye, presenting a wide range of innovations and products that highlight their industries' progress and attract significant attention from visitors and participants. These pavilions, featuring exceptional displays and cutting-edge technologies, foster international commercial collaboration and promote cultural exchange among global participants.