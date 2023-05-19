Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited to the Education Interface Exhibition on its final day. The exhibition showcased various programmes and majors provided by academic institutions and universities that contribute to the development of education and future professions.

H.H. Sheikh Saif was briefed on the most important programmes and specialisations offered by academic and educational institutions and universities that contribute to the development of education and future professions.

H.H. Sheikh Saif's visit included the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates University, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Zayed University, Rabdan academy, the Khalifa Award for Education pavilion, and Fatima College of Health Sciences, where he was briefed from the officials of these pavilions on the academic programs and initiatives offered by these national institutions

Throughout the two-day conference, discussions revolved around the development of mechanisms to anticipate future professions and academic disciplines in alignment with the labor market. As a result, recommendations were put forward to step up collaboration between educational institutions and the labor and production sectors. These recommendations aimed to provide students with opportunities to complement theoretical knowledge with practical experiences.

Dr. Moza Saeed Al-Badi, the Chairman of the board of Directors of the Education Interface, expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Saif for his support and sponsorship of the conference. She highlighted the significance of this national academic event in advancing education and its related efforts.

Dr. Al-Badi emphasised that success in the current era hinges on a comprehensive understanding and mastery of sustainability and artificial intelligence. She further highlighted the positive impact of the Education Interface Exhibition and the middle East Youth Conference on the teaching and learning processes in the region. This initiative, pursued by the UAE to become an education pioneer, has been instrumental in promoting the concepts mentioned above. The exhibition exceeded expectations as it attracted over 15,000 students, along with visitors from diverse age groups and nationalities.

Furthermore, Dr. Al-Badi unveiled a ground breaking community initiative aimed at supporting the success of the exhibition. The initiative, led by the First Abu Dhabi Bank and the Bin Hamouda Group, offers 40 scholarships for bachelor's and master's degrees to UAE students. She expressed her gratitude to the individuals responsible for these esteemed institutions.

The exhibition kicked off its ninth edition on Tuesday with the theme "Nine Years in the Service of Education." It witnessed the participation of a wide range of local and international educational and academic institutions.

The second day's program included the participation of Dr. Yasser Al-Wahidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Dr. Hosnia Al-Ali, Educational Programs Advisor at the Archives and the National library, Badriya Al-Hosani, Acting Director of Academic Administration at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and Moza Al-Ghafli, Assistant for Manuscripts Restoration at the Sharjah Heritage Institute, in addition to A panel discussion organized by the Youth Council of the Ministry of Interior, entitled "Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability of Security".

