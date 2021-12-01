Saif bin Zayed visits Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, that is located in the Opportunity District.

Sheikh Saif was briefed by Dr.

Khaled Milad, director of the pavilion, and other officials who are in charge of Egypt Pavilion, on different sections that include archaeological exhibits, such as the Pharaonic coffin, inscriptions, archaeological reproductions, and interactive screens, showing the authenticity of Egyptian history, the new vision of the future, the heritage and culture of Egypt, in addition to the current gigantic Egyptian projects.