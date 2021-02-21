Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today visited several national and international pavilions at the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, he viewed the latest defence innovations, systems and services displayed by national and foreign exhibitors.

IDEX is the largest international events to take place in the post-pandemic recovery phase. The Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) is also being held along IDEX.