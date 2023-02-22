UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Visits IDEX 2023

Published February 22, 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today toured the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) which is organised by the ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defense.
Sheikh Saif visited a number of national and international pavilions that showcase a wide range of new features and attract leading participants and exhibitors from around the world.

The minister also visited the pavilions of OptixCo, for night vision goggles; the Kintsuji company, specialised in simulation and virtual training systems; and Leonardo for Unmanned Systems.

He visited the corner of AW149 - Military Helicopters, by Leoardo; Sarsılmaz, for the manufacture of light personal weapons, and SAAB company. The Minister was also briefed on the Emirati drone ‘Jiniya’, which is equipped with advanced capabilities manufactured by the UAE's EDGE Group.

Sheikh Saif exchanged talk with the exhibitors and a number of officials about the key products and simulation systems on display, mobile operating rooms, and advanced and innovative technologies, used as sustainable solutions for military operations.

