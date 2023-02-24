Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) in its sixteenth edition and the Maritime Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023) in its seventh edition.

The two events are held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

Sheikh Saif was briefed during his tour on the latest products, technologies and initiatives offered by the exhibiting institutions and companies at the two events that enhance defence industries and the security of societies in the fields of maritime defense and maritime security, as well as the latest developments in the land, sea and air defence sectors.

At IDEX, the Minister visited the "International Golden Group" pavilion, offering advanced products in the defence and security industries, in addition to presenting the latest defence equipment and supplies for the land, air and sea armies, and the Tawazun Economic Council pavilion.

He reviewed some of the latest solutions and initiatives of the defence and security industry, such as Mayman Aerospace, a D7 drone, a D3 printer, technology boats, and a pavilion for the Caldis company displaying combat machinery.

At NAVDEX, Sheikh Saif visited the pavilions of the Blue Gulf Cat company, with its marine products such as multi-use boats. He was then briefed on the Emirati boat "Muzaffar", which is one of the main units providing early warning and implementing maritime security operations and many other tasks, including assistance in search and rescue operations, securing the country's coasts and its vital facilities, reporting marine risks and other missions.