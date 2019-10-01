Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffic Safety’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today attended an event held by the 'Innovation Lab for Traffic Safety'.

The two-day event was organised by the Ministry of Interior’s Innovation Centre, a branch of the General Administration for Strategy and Performance Development, in coordination and cooperation with ministry’s General Administration for Traffic Coordination, and was held at the Rotana Park Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif was briefed by Colonel Dr. Faisal Sultan Al Shuaiby, Director-General of Strategy and Performance Development, about the traffic situation in the country and national indexes related to accidents and deaths on roads.

He then viewed a presentation by Huawei on a new generation of traffic safety initiatives, which aim to reduce accident rates and create a safer traffic environment. He then witnessed another presentation by microsoft on traffic security and related technology solutions.

Sheikh Saif was also briefed about the final recommendations of various groups participating in the lab, based on three key categories, which are "run over accidents," "bus accidents" and "vehicle to vehicle accidents."

During the event, the ministry conducted a presentation on how to make the UAE among the safest countries in the world by 2021, as well as how to achieve the ministry’s strategic goal of making the country’s roads safer.

The UAE National Agenda 2021 aims to reduce the rate of traffic accident deaths to three per 100,000 people in the "National Mortality Index." The UAE is ranked first in the Arab world and ninth globally in terms of mortality rate, according to a report by the European Council for Safe Transport in 2018.

The lab will discuss the three categories that account for 90 percent of traffic accidents.