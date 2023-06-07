Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS) - Muraqqabat, which is the world's first smart police station.

Sheikh Saif was received by Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, assistant commanders-in-chief, directors of general departments and police stations, and senior officers.

During his visit to the pioneering station, which was awarded a 6-star rating in the Global Star Rating System for Services, Sheikh Saif was briefed about its innovative and diverse services.

Sheikh Saif toured the station and learned about the details of its smart area, which is equipped with the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-based devices.

He also learnt about the station’s security systems and programmes, the impact of advanced technologies in combatting modern forms of crime, and the contributions of these applications to enhancing the capacities of specialist units to complete their tasks with professionalism effectively.

He then lauded the efforts of the Dubai Police’s leadership and those involved in relevant pioneering initiatives to improve the work and services provided by the police to the community, while calling for further efforts to achieve the visions and directives of the UAE’s leadership.

Lt. General Al Marri welcomed Sheikh Saif at the station and reaffirmed the commitment of the General Command of the Dubai Police to his directives to achieve leadership and excellence in providing services to the public and distinguishing itself among police forces from around the world.

Al Marri also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saif for supporting police forces and his keenness to provide them with the required resources to fulfil their duties, contributing to the development of the emirate’s security and police system.

He then stressed the commitment of the Dubai Police’s General Command to fulfil the directives of the UAE’s leadership to offer the best innovative, smart and pioneering services, to maintain community security and stability and combat and prevent crime.