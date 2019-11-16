UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Visits UAE Embassy In Rome

Sat 16th November 2019

Saif bin Zayed visits UAE Embassy in Rome

ROME, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the UAE Embassy in Rome, Italy.

Upon arriving at the embassy, Sheikh Saif was welcomed by the UAE Ambassador to Italy, Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Shamsi, along with other members of the embassy’s staff.

Sheikh Saif toured the embassy's headquarters while listening to an explanation from the ambassador about the importance of the historic building ‘Villa Durante’ which is located in the centre of the capital Rome. The building - dating back to 1889 - was designed by an Italian surgeon named Francesco Durante.

