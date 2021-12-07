UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Visits Vatican Pavilion In Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the Vatican Pavilion (Holy See) during his tour in Expo 2020 Dubai.

In the Pavilion that is located in the Mobility District, Sheikh Saif was able to see the rare manuscripts, historical documents and other displays that deepen human communication and explore the many common grounds between East and West.

He also heard the humanitarian message delivered by the Pavilion team, a message built on tolerance and brotherhood.

Sheikh Saif was accompanied by Giuseppe de Nicola, Director of the Pavilion, and Monseigneur Thomas Travni, the Pavilion Designer.

