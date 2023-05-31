Saif Bin Zayed Witnesses Agreement Signing To Launch National Housing Platform 'Darak'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement to launch and manage the national housing platform “Darak” in presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

The platform was rolled out by the UAE government to promote family and community stability, and to improve the quality of life for UAE citizens, the cornerstone in achieving sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by representatives from participants from government entities, including the Ministry of Possibilities, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, the Social Solidarity Fund for MOI Staff "Fazaa," the Federal Youth Authority, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Sharjah Housing Program, and the Society of Engineers.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Saif watched a video presentation highlighting the platform's significance, core tasks, and strategic objectives. The presence of various dignitaries added to the importance of the event.

"Darak" is an initiative of the Ministry of Possibilities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and housing departments across the country.

The Primary aim of the platform is to provide adequate housing for citizens by managing their housing projects.

This approach helps reduce construction costs and alleviate financial burdens on the UAE citizens. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in coordination with relevant federal and local housing programs, oversees the platform's activities, which aim to overcome obstacles and challenges faced by individuals who wish to build their homes. Ultimately, the government's goal is to establish family and community stability while ensuring a decent life for its citizens.

The National Housing Platform, "Darak," offers discounts to citizens during the construction process. It provides a discount of up to 10% on general construction costs and up to 25% on furnishing costs. Furthermore, the platform serves as a gateway for citizens to access business and project opportunities with registered contractors and consultants. It facilitates contracting with the best professionals in the field, and its website offers financing facilities, along with the latest construction-related news, offers, and prices.

"Darak" platform has been developed and designed through the efforts of the Social Solidarity Fund for MOI Staff (Fazaa). This fund, along with its dedicated team of experts, will handle the operational and technical aspects of the platform. Their commitment ensures the continuous provision of the best services to UAE citizens embarking on their home construction journey