Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National School

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended the graduation ceremony of the 16th class of students from Emirates National Schools.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the graduation ceremony was attended by Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of Directors of Emirates National Schools.

This class of graduates comprising 561 students completed their studies in Abu Dhabi complexes, Mohamed bin Zayed City, and Al Ain City for the academic year 2022-2023 called Class of Sustainability Year.

Sheikh Saif emphasised that the country's comprehensive and sustainable development process is progressing under the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Congratulating the graduate students, Sheikh Saif urged them to utilise the knowledge and experiences they have acquired to advance in the realms of science and creativity, and contribute to elevating the UAE's stature and reinforcing its esteemed international position.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Hamiri said, “The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for the progress of Emirates National Schools has transformed it into a pioneering national educational model that helps shape students' character.”

He added, "Emirates National Schools continues to uphold this vision by establishing technical and vocational training centres to broaden students' opportunities for acquiring skills and knowledge through practical activities in state-of-the-art, innovative, and secure facilities equipped with the latest tools and equipment."

Expressing gratitude, he said that Sheikh Saif's attendance underscores the wise leadership's commitment to the educational process and its dedication to achieving excellence in all fields.

Al Hamiri also extended his congratulations to Sheikh Saif on the graduation of his son, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the sixteenth class of Emirates National Schools graduates.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Shaun Daly, Director-General of Emirates National Schools, emphasised that this event marks the 21st anniversary of the establishment of Emirates National Schools, which has provided exceptional educational programmes.

He stressed the schools' commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships, diversifying educational strategies, embracing various international experiences in the education sector, enhancing the UAE's educational system's distinguished position regionally and globally, and promoting the sport of Muay Thai within the schools.

Representing his fellow graduates, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan commenced his speech with poetic verses praising the nation and its wise leadership.

He expressed his pride in being part of the sixteenth class of graduates at Emirates National Schools, a scholarly institution that has instilled in them a sense of pride and love for their cherished homeland, from which they have acquired knowledge and values.

He stated, "We must pause here and acknowledge the remarkable life of the founder and builder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan." He also acknowledged those who continued the legacy and made generosity its cornerstone, specifically mentioning the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On behalf of the graduates, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He also extended their gratitude to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed along with members of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

He acknowledged the patronage of these dignitaries in the UAE's cultural renaissance across various sectors and fields, and their unwavering support for the nation, serving as a true investment and a symbol of the UAE's ambition.

He further emphasised, "Our aim is to bring about a transformative shift that befits the UAE, positioning it as a global leader in all fields. We extend our gratitude to the Chairman, members of the Board of Directors, and the teaching staff of Emirates National Schools, as well as to the honorable parents who have provided unwavering support on our journey towards excellence.

Concluding his speech, he shared a profound saying from his father, teacher, and inspiration, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed that reads, "The UAE has consistently demonstrated its ability to dazzle the world and overcome the seemingly impossible."

He added that by maintaining a spirit of positivity, optimism, and a firm belief in overcoming challenges, they can contribute to the realisation of this vision. They aspire to leave a lasting legacy that contributes to the growth of their beloved country and the achievement of the wise leadership's vision for the United Arab Emirates. They pray to God Almighty to ensure that their dear homeland is blessed with security, safety, stability, prosperity, and development under the guidance of their wise leaders.

The graduates of the Year of Sustainability expressed their deepest gratitude to the wise leadership for their support and sponsorship of the UAE's cultural renaissance across all sectors and fields.

It is worth noting that Emirates National Schools, affiliated with the Presidential Court, first opened its doors in Mohammed bin Zayed City in 2002. The institution currently consists of six complexes and caters to over 12,680 students, ranging from pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade , across its branches. This year, the number of graduates reached 3,501, including 801 male and female graduates.

