Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch of Customer Happiness Diploma

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed on Sunday a virtual ceremony via video conference technology celebrating the graduation of the sixth batch of Customer Happiness Diploma.

The new batch includes 188 students who completed all graduation requirements from 40 entities including various ministries, Federal and local departments and agencies, as well as private sector companies and establishments.

Sheikh Saif expressed his thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the Customer Happiness Diploma, including partners, instructors and establishments.

He also congratulated the graduates, calling on them to benefit from what they learned and the skills and capabilities they acquired in enhancing government work in accordance with the vision of the judicious leadership.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored partners who contributed to the success of the Diploma Program - the sixth batch, namely are the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future - the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ajman Digital Government Department, Health Department - Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Health Authority , Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Masdar Clean Energy and Etisalat academy.

The Minister also honored the top ten graduates of the Customer Happiness Diploma’s sixth batch.