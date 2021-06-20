UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Witnesses Graduation Of 6th Batch Of Customer Happiness Diploma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch of Customer Happiness Diploma

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed on Sunday a virtual ceremony via video conference technology celebrating the graduation of the sixth batch of Customer Happiness Diploma.

The new batch includes 188 students who completed all graduation requirements from 40 entities including various ministries, Federal and local departments and agencies, as well as private sector companies and establishments.

Sheikh Saif expressed his thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the Customer Happiness Diploma, including partners, instructors and establishments.

He also congratulated the graduates, calling on them to benefit from what they learned and the skills and capabilities they acquired in enhancing government work in accordance with the vision of the judicious leadership.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored partners who contributed to the success of the Diploma Program - the sixth batch, namely are the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future - the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ajman Digital Government Department, Health Department - Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Health Authority , Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Masdar Clean Energy and Etisalat academy.

The Minister also honored the top ten graduates of the Customer Happiness Diploma’s sixth batch.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Electricity Water Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi June Sunday All From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

15 minutes ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

30 minutes ago

UAE interbank rates up replicating US Fed&#039;s m ..

30 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends support to ‘ ..

30 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

2 hours ago

FNC Secretary-General, FAAPPD Regional Coordinator ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.