Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professional Talent Management Program trainees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed on Monday the virtual graduation ceremony of a number of Ministry of Interior's officers and general chiefs of police in the Professional Talent Management Programme.

The programme was launched by the Ministry as part of its strategy to develop the abilities, skills, and talents of resources and employ them to undertake the institutionalised development of work based on the concepts of innovation, creativity and the utilization of innovative energies.

The Minister of Interior congratulated the graduates, and encouraged them to utilize their creative energies and benefit from these training programs. He added that such programs would help them develop work and upgrade the services in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to make the state a global model in pioneering government work based on knowledge, advanced science and modern applications, and the utilization of talent and creativity.

These efforts are part of the UAE's endeavors to prepare for the next fifty years.

The Minister and attendees then listened to introductory speeches about this advanced training program outlining its goals and the objectives for which it was created.

The Professional Talent Management Program is one of the initiatives launched by the General Administration for Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior within the strategic planning for training the workforce, This course is a training program in accordance with the highest international standards aimed at qualifying its participants to be certified trainers for talents in the service of government directions, so that they can discover talents among employees. And follow-up on them, and develop strategic plans and initiatives to raise these talents, and implement them on the ground to benefit from them practically in achieving more achievements and strengthening the process of leadership and excellence.