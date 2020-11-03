Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most prestigious medical groups to Waterfall Initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed on Monday evening, the opening session that preceded the first participation of Quironsalud Spanish Hospital and Medical Group, the most prominent medical group in Spain and Europe, in the Waterfalls Initiative.

The group officially joined the initiative – the largest global initiative for continuous education and specialised remote training to medical professionals. The session was also attended by Majid Al Falasi, General Consul of the UAE in Barcelona.

Sheikh Saif extended his appreciation and congratulations to the initiative’s organising committee on the joining of Quironsalud hospital and medical group, while stating that this addition provides tremendous value to the initiative through the exchange of expertise of global medical professionals from different backgrounds and specialities, which in itself, is a success for the initiative and all its beneficiaries.

He said that the UAE’s leadership has constantly emphasised the importance of empowering the global medical community. The launch of the Waterfalls Initiative by them under the theme "From the UAE to the World" further highlights the importance of continuous education and in transferring knowledge and expertise from the UAE to the world, and to express the UAE’s acknowledgement and gratitude to the members of the medical community for their efforts towards humanity during the pandemic.

The session attended by Sheikh Saif began with a keynote speech by Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding. Anas highlighted the importance of this group’s participation in the initiative. He then thanked the Consulate-General of the UAE for the support to the initiative.

Thereafter, the heads of the executive council, Prof. Mario Carminati, Director of the scientific committee, Head of Cardiology at the San Donato Hospital, Milan, Italy, and Scientific Director of CorAll Center; Prof. Abdallah Raweh, consultant Cardiac Surgeon, London, United Kingdom; Quironsalud group Advisor, Rector of the Ludes University, Swiss, CorAll Foundation, Scientific Director, Professor Visitator, as well as Carlos Seguí Huguet, Regional business Development Director, Hospital Quirónsalud, Barcelona, delivered their speeches.

The session was also attended by Abdulrahman Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the Executive Office in the Department of Behavioral Rewards at the Ministry of Possibilities.

Following the keynote speeches, specialists from the Quironsalud Spanish hospital and medical group presented their lectures.

The participation of the Quironsalud medical group is an exceptional addition to the initiative, as it has the biggest team of specialists and highly qualified medical professionals. The initiative will witness the participation of over 40 doctors specialising in various branches of medicine, including Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Neurology Orthopaedics, Oncology, and more.

The organising committee has successfully trained over 80,000 medical professionals from around the world since the launch of the initiative’s virtual training courses in August 2020.

The initiative’s scientific content is developed and presented by over 180 doctors and specialists from 68 scientific, academic and medical institutions. Sll the lectures are free of charge for the participants.

The initiative was developed by the Behavioral Rewards Department at the Ministry of Possibilities, in cooperation with INDEX Holding and Aqdar World Summit.