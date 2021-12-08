Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoD staff mass wedding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence organised a mass wedding for 250 grooms of the Ministry's employees in Abu Dhabi.

These employees included soldiers, civilians and the sons of martyrs. The wedding took place in the presence of Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The ceremony coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of the Golden Jubilee.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the couples and their families on the occasion, wishing them a happy and stable marital life filled with affection and love.

He urged them to build strong, coherent families that are the nation’s cornerstone.

He assured them that the UAE leadership is keen on supporting Emirati youth to ensure the stability of their families by providing them with all services and capabilities in a way that contributes to achieving happiness, contentment and helps them lead a decent life, and build a cohesive society.

The ceremony featured folkloric performances, songs and traditional paintings, and speeches related to the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces as well as many senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, and several families of the grooms.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, and Sheikh Saif took memorial photos with the grooms. The ceremony included performances of folk arts, songs and heritage paintings.