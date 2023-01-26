Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoU signing on digital economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2023 (WAM) – As part of the pan-Arab efforts to implement the joint Arab digital economy vision, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a memorandum of understanding has been signed here to establish the Arab Digital Foodstuff Market in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Ahmed Abu Al Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

In th meantime, Sheikh Saif and the Arab League Chief witnessed part of the 54th meeting of the Higher Coordination Committee for Joint Arab Action, in the presence of members of the Executive Office of the Specialised Arab Federations Forum (SAFF).

They also witnessed the signing of another MoU by the Arab Federation for Digital Economy and the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO) in support of the Arab ICT sector.

Sheikh Saif welcomed the attendees, conveying to them the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his keenness to support joint Arab projects.