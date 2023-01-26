UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Witnesses MoU Signing On Digital Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoU signing on digital economy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2023 (WAM) – As part of the pan-Arab efforts to implement the joint Arab digital economy vision, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a memorandum of understanding has been signed here to establish the Arab Digital Foodstuff Market in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Ahmed Abu Al Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

In th meantime, Sheikh Saif and the Arab League Chief witnessed part of the 54th meeting of the Higher Coordination Committee for Joint Arab Action, in the presence of members of the Executive Office of the Specialised Arab Federations Forum (SAFF).

They also witnessed the signing of another MoU by the Arab Federation for Digital Economy and the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO) in support of the Arab ICT sector.

Sheikh Saif welcomed the attendees, conveying to them the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his keenness to support joint Arab projects.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi January Market Arab

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

1 hour ago
 Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future d ..

Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future direction of industry: Asim Qad ..

59 minutes ago
 Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian Pres ..

Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

59 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrast ..

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure

59 minutes ago
 Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governo ..

Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

59 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.