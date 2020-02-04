Saif bin Zayed witnesses Police College graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today witnessed the graduation of the 30th and 31st batches of officer cadets of the Police College, as well as of the 30th university graduate course, the 14th university graduate course, and the seventh master’s degree course, held at the college campus in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the graduates for their success and invited them to continue learning and persevering to acquire the necessary knowledge, which will enable them to return the favour to their homeland and its leadership and ensure that the UAE remains an oasis of security and stability.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and several Sheikhs, along with Mohammed bin Saeed Al Badi, Former Minister of Interior, a number of ministers and officials from local departments and institutions, and heads of diplomatic missions in the UAE.