UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Witnesses Police College Graduation Ceremony

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed witnesses Police College graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today witnessed the graduation of the 30th and 31st batches of officer cadets of the Police College, as well as of the 30th university graduate course, the 14th university graduate course, and the seventh master’s degree course, held at the college campus in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the graduates for their success and invited them to continue learning and persevering to acquire the necessary knowledge, which will enable them to return the favour to their homeland and its leadership and ensure that the UAE remains an oasis of security and stability.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and several Sheikhs, along with Mohammed bin Saeed Al Badi, Former Minister of Interior, a number of ministers and officials from local departments and institutions, and heads of diplomatic missions in the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

50 seconds ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

51 seconds ago

Jose Peseiro handed Venezuela coaching job

3 minutes ago

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus sp ..

3 minutes ago

EU Committed to Finding Solutions to Keep JCPOA Al ..

3 minutes ago

Over 340 companies,11,000 brands from Japan regist ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.