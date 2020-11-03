Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of 6 MoUs between 'Fazaa' and government entities in Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Chairman of the Social Solidarity Fund for the Ministry of Interior’s employees, witnessed on Tuesday the signing of six memorandums of understanding, MoU, between Fazaa and government departments, authorities and entities in Sharjah.

Under these MoUs, Fazaa will provide its pioneering services to the employees of these entities.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of His Highness opening of Fazaa premises, which provide all basic services to the members in Sharjah.

These MoUs, that are part of the efforts exerted to enhance cooperation and integration between government entities, aim to allow employees of to join the membership of Fazaa in order to benefit from the provided solidarity services and to enjoy the privileges, discounts, and pioneering exclusive services granted by Fazaa or its strategic partners.

All categories of Fazaa membership will be open to them according to the terms, conditions and laws governing the various Fazaa memberships in all the emirates.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed has also opened Fazaa Customer Happiness Centre Sharjah branch at Zawaya Walk markets.

This is the seventh branch of Fazaa in the country, with the aim of strengthening its role for the members’ happiness and improvement of the quality of life for them and their families, as well as its keenness to provide its services to the largest possible segment of beneficiaries.

The new centre in Sharjah provides all the services that Fazaa gives to its members, including the compensation service for accidental personal accidents, loans, the lease to own, the daily vehicle's rental service, vehicle's insurance service, the request for a clearance, the request to obtain a letter for whom it concerns besides all other administrative services including inquiries platform, the member’s data update platform, issuing new memberships or upgrading subjected to the rules and regulations.

Fazaa initiative Is as part of the supportive initiatives provided by the Social Security Fund for employees of the Ministry of Interior and UAE government sector.

The project provides a wide and unique range of services designed to support its members and is aimed at developing social interdependence and bonds of solidarity to the highest levels.