Saif Bin Zayed Witnesses Signing Of MoU Between Ministry Of Interior, National Guard Command

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Interior and the National Guard Command in boosting operational coordination and internal security operations.

The MoU aligns with the UAE leadership's vision to bolster integration and coordination between the country's authorities and institutions across various fields. It aims to enhance the strategic cooperation and partnership between the two sides and maximise the exchange of expertise and capabilities.

It also seeks to unify efforts that support internal operations to ensure maintaining the security and stability of the UAE community.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Major General Salem Saeed Gafan Al Jabri, Commander of the National Guard.

The MoU is part of ongoing efforts to support and develop joint security and training activities between the two sides and boost their partnership to achieve strategic and security-related goals, ensuring the integration of efforts across the UAE's defence and security ecosystem.

