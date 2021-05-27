UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Witnesses Signing Of MoU To Facilitate Arrival Of Doctors In Emergencies

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supervise putting the "Bin Wariqah" service in effect to facilitate the arrival of doctors in emergency cases.

The MoU aims to enhance the joint work and concerted efforts exerted in implementing government directives by achieving cooperation among all institutions and agencies to raise the readiness of human resources in government agencies during times of crisis and emergency situations, especially frontline healthcare workers. It enhances partnership relations by facilitating the way doctors of vital specialties reach their medical facilities in response to emergency cases through the Bin Wariqah Service.

It was virtually signed by representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority.

Named after Saeed bin Wariqah Al-Ameri, one of the companions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (Zayed the First), it is a service that facilitates the arrival of doctors working on the First Defense Line to hospitals in emergency cases.

