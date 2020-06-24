Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new cohort of MOI Customer Happiness Diploma

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has witnessed the virtual graduation ceremony of the 5th MOI Customer Happiness Diploma students, via livestream.

The new cohort of graduates who met graduation requirements includes 211 students from 49 entities, such as ministries and Federal and local institutions and agencies, in addition to private companies and establishments.

Sheikh Saif honoured top-ranking graduates of the 5th Customer Happiness Diploma, namely Aiysha Saleh Al Qubaisi from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Suhair Mohamed Hafez Hat’hout from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Amna Mohammed Rashid Obaid Al Zaabi from the Ministry of Defence - Directorate of Human Resources, Amal Mohamed Jumaa Ahmed Al Naqbi from Abu Dhabi Police General HQs, Moza Ali Mohamed Hassan from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Rashid Saeed Mohamed Saeed Al Dari from the Ministry of education, Maysoun Zaid Ali Bin Alwan Al Habsi from the General Services Department, Hajar Al Kaabi from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority, Reem Ahmed Hassan Mohamed Al Jaber from the Department of Ports and Customs in Ajman, and Sheikha Mohamed Ibrahim Al Emadi from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Sheikh Saif also honoured partners who cooperated to ensure the success of the diploma programme, including the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs – the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, the Ministry of Possibilities, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Smart Dubai Department, and Etisalat Services Holding.

The Minister of Interior and other attendees then watched a documentary on the achievements of the Customer Happiness Diploma Programme and the government’s approach to realising the UAE Vision 2021.

The documentary also featured other aspects, including training and arranging student visits to various facilities and institutions to recognize their experiences in customer service, in addition to the Ministry of Interior’s support for ministries, federal entities and local departments to accomplish the vision of the government.

The graduation was attended by a number of ministers and officials.