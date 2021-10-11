Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 20th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) today visited the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Accompanied by a number of Sheikhs, Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Khalid were welcomed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner-General of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau.

Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Khalid toured the UAE Pavilion, which is designed in the shape of a falcon ready to fly, telling the story of the UAE and the vision of its leadership. They stopped at the various sections of the pavilion, showcasing Emirati culture and achievements.