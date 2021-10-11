UrduPoint.com

Saif, Khalid Bin Zayed Tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:15 AM

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 20th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) today visited the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Accompanied by a number of Sheikhs, Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Khalid were welcomed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner-General of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau.

Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Khalid toured the UAE Pavilion, which is designed in the shape of a falcon ready to fly, telling the story of the UAE and the vision of its leadership. They stopped at the various sections of the pavilion, showcasing Emirati culture and achievements.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai October 2020

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

2 minutes ago
 EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebe ..

EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebel Ali ports complement interna ..

1 hour ago
 Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business con ..

Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business confidence in Q4 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.