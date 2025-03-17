Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) has appointed Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as a member of its Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council, in a significant achievement reaffirming Expo Sharjah’s global leadership in the exhibition industry.

The prestigious council comprises leading executives and industry experts, selected for their deep expertise and commitment to strengthening WTCA’s mission of facilitating global trade and business connections.

This decision comes in recognition of the remarkable achievements of Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside Al Midfa’s distinguished career and contributions to development of the conference and exhibition industry.

It acknowledges Al Midfa’s efforts in enhancing the Centre’s role and impactful contributions to advancing the regional and global exhibitions sector, reinforcing its role as a key driver of sustainable economic development.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa expressed his delight over joining WTCA’sConferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council. He affirmed his commitment to reinforcing Expo Centre Sharjah’s strategic contribution to international collaboration in advancing the sustainability of the exhibition industry.

He emphasised the importance of sharing Expo Centre Sharjah’s pioneering experience in organising and hosting high-profile regional and international exhibitions.

Al Midfa also highlighted the significance of exchanging expertise, experiences, and global best practices to advance the exhibition and conference industry, recognising its key role in stimulating economic growth, boosting business tourism, and promoting entrepreneurship.

He noted that specialised exhibitions serve as vital platforms for businesses and investors to facilitate deal-making, explore investment opportunities worldwide, and expand their operations.

He further acknowledged that his appointment among esteemed industry experts entails a significant responsibility that requires dedicated efforts to promote the exhibition industry through innovative strategies and forward-thinking initiatives.

By virtue of his membership in WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa will contribute to formulating WTCA’s strategic visions in the conference and exhibition industry.

His responsibilities will include fostering collaboration among members and developing targeted action plans to achieve WTCA’s future objectives over the next two years. He will also demonstrate active participation in regular meetings focused on enhancing global exhibition industry practices.

WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Councilis dedicated to aligning international efforts to support the business community and promote economic development. It also focuses on fostering innovation and creativity in the exhibition and event industry, while ensuring that exhibition centers worldwide harness digital transformation and advanced technologies to enhance their operational efficiency and keep pace with the evolving global landscape.