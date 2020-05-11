UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAIF Zone Announces Completion Of Development Works On U2 Area, Adding 70 Warehouses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

SAIF Zone announces completion of development works on U2 Area, adding 70 warehouses

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, SAIF Zone, announced the completion of development works on the "U2 Area", a new dedicated district for stores and warehouses, aimed at attracting new investors in key sectors and supporting existing investors to expand their operations and add new warehouses for their businesses.

The area features 70 world-class and mergeable stores, with each of them, spread over an area of 600 square metres, designed to enhance the absorptive capacity and the overall area to suit the needs of investors and customers.

The new area also represents a qualitative addition to the privileges that the SAIF Zone delivers to its customers and is an added value to the activities of companies and their operational, industrial and export operations.

The new stores have been designed with modern equipment according to the best international practices in the field. They have also been provided with modern offices, advanced cooling systems, and innovative roof designs to help reduce heat absorption, maintain resources and the environment and provide the highest levels of security and safety for workers.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, SAIF Zone, said, "The U2 area is all set to be used by investors, something that reflects our commitment to developing facilities and services in line with the requirements of the next stage. The completion of the new area, despite the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19, is a positive indication of SAIF Zone’s vision and its relentless efforts to ensure business continuity and provide the best competitive advantages to customers and investors."

With the U2 area, the total number of SAIF Zone’s warehouses and stores now surpasses 2,000, making it among the top free zones in the middle East in terms of the number of warehouses that suit all needs, Al Mazrouei said.

He stressed that the free zone will continue to move forward in line with the wise vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to supports the emirate’s economic diversification and enhance its position as part of the global economic system.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Middle East All Best Top Saif Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

10 gamblers rounded up with Rs 18,230 cash stake m ..

7 minutes ago

MNA, MPA condole death of Major Mohammed Asghar

7 minutes ago

Sufficient diesel stock available in country: Petr ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to address Russians as country sets new dail ..

7 minutes ago

India trying to divert world's attention from Huma ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts pre-arrest bail of accused i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.