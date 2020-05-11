SAIF Zone announces completion of development works on U2 Area, adding 70 warehouses

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, SAIF Zone, announced the completion of development works on the "U2 Area", a new dedicated district for stores and warehouses, aimed at attracting new investors in key sectors and supporting existing investors to expand their operations and add new warehouses for their businesses.

The area features 70 world-class and mergeable stores, with each of them, spread over an area of 600 square metres, designed to enhance the absorptive capacity and the overall area to suit the needs of investors and customers.

The new area also represents a qualitative addition to the privileges that the SAIF Zone delivers to its customers and is an added value to the activities of companies and their operational, industrial and export operations.

The new stores have been designed with modern equipment according to the best international practices in the field. They have also been provided with modern offices, advanced cooling systems, and innovative roof designs to help reduce heat absorption, maintain resources and the environment and provide the highest levels of security and safety for workers.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, SAIF Zone, said, "The U2 area is all set to be used by investors, something that reflects our commitment to developing facilities and services in line with the requirements of the next stage. The completion of the new area, despite the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19, is a positive indication of SAIF Zone’s vision and its relentless efforts to ensure business continuity and provide the best competitive advantages to customers and investors."

With the U2 area, the total number of SAIF Zone’s warehouses and stores now surpasses 2,000, making it among the top free zones in the middle East in terms of the number of warehouses that suit all needs, Al Mazrouei said.

He stressed that the free zone will continue to move forward in line with the wise vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to supports the emirate’s economic diversification and enhance its position as part of the global economic system.