SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has concluded its participation in the 15th Edition of IIJS Signature Show 2023, the largest B2B gems and jewellery exhibition in India.

The exhibition took place from 5th to 9th January at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, with the participation of more than 2,500 exhibitor booths and 1,300 exhibiting companies specialising in precious stones and jewellery.

During the exhibition, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, met with Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The meeting at SAIF Zone’s platform discussed ways to leverage available investment opportunities in the gems and jewellery sector.

Both sides also discussed the competitive advantages offered by the free zone to investors, including state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, as well as various investment options that cater to the needs of businesspeople.

The meeting also discussed the promising investment opportunities available in Sharjah’s gold and jewellery industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Mazrouei said, "The show is the premier event of its kind in India, and SAIF Zone’s participation has never been more successful, leaving a positive impression among visitors, particularly those from India, one of the world's largest exporters of precious stones and jewellery.

"

Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of holding and promoting direct meetings with visiting investors to introduce them to the vital role played by SAIF Zone, especially when it comes to supporting the gold and jewellery industry in the UAE through the Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park.

He said that the park, with its advanced infrastructure, global facilities, competitive advantages, and exceptional logistical services, offers an ideal investment environment for all those interested in investing in this industry. In addition, the UAE is a major market for exports of Indian gemstones and jewellery, accounting for 14 percent of India's total exports in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

This volume is expected to increase following the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and India, Al Mazrouei noted.