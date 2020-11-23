SAIF Zone, HFZA ink deal with SM to support digital transformation visionvision

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) The Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, SAIF Zone, together with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Sharjah Municipality, SM, to support their digital transformation vision, enhance cooperation and upgrade work mechanisms.

The MoU is expected to save investors’ time, facilitate, quicken and simplify procedures for completing transactions. It will also ensure that all standards and information security controls are applied to the electronic link to protect it from risks, and lay the foundations for joint strategic cooperation. The MoU will also help all involved parties make the most of one another’s technical competencies.

The deal was virtually inked by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, and Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality.

The services to be linked online include the medical fitness certificate and the local marketing certificate.

"This cooperation is in line with the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which are intended to develop constructive cooperation among all government entities to deliver state-of-the-art services, facilitate the exchange of information, serve the business community in the emirate and meets their aspirations according to the highest levels," Saud Al Mazrouei said, adding that the MoU will also support Sharjah’s vision to develop the Emirate’s digital system, provide and facilitate access to various services of top-notch quality.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the signing of the MoU will support SAIF Zone and HFZA’s digital transformation vision and will help them provide smart services, which are being constantly improved and upgraded to enhance the experience of investors, individuals and companies, simplify and speed up procedures and achieve their satisfaction.

Al Tarifi stressed that the deal is being implemented on the directives of Dr. Sheikh Sultan and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Sharjah, who always call for improving the Emirate’s digital transformation and ensure sustainable provision of services.

"In addition to extending bridges of technical cooperation, the MoU will help the two entities benefit from one another expertise and competencies and facilitate the completion of various transactions.