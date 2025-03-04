- Home
SAIF Zone Receives High-level Indian Delegation To Boost Investments In Gold & Jewellery Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has received a high-level delegation from India, with more than 60 members representing leading companies in the gold and jewellery sector.
During the visit, the delegation explored the state-of-the-art services and infrastructure that set the free zone apart, as well as the facilities it offers to gold and jewellery manufacturers and international investors.
They were also introduced to SAIF Zone’s integrated business ecosystem and advanced logistics infrastructure, which provide manufacturers and exporters with seamless access to regional and global markets.
The delegation was received by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, along with a number of officials and department managers. They were briefed on the free zone’s advantages and investment incentives, as well as its state-of-the-art facilities and investment solutions designed to support investors in achieving sustainable growth and success.
The guests were also introduced to the free zone’s integrated system of logistical services, advanced infrastructure, and innovative digital solutions.
Welcoming the visiting delegation, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei emphasised the SAIF Zone is committed to strengthening its ties with international manufacturers, particularly in the gold and jewellery sector, as well as providing all the necessary support to help businesses expand and achieve sustainable growth.
During the meeting, he briefed the guests on SAIF Zone’s investment advantages, including its integrated business system and various incentives offered, such as competitive operating costs and easy access to key markets across the Gulf, middle East, Africa, and Asia.
He also shed light on modern transport networks that link Sharjah to major seaports and international airports, adding that the Free Zone provides state-of-the-art industrial facilities and warehouses, equipped with the latest technologies, along with logistics and distribution services that simplify export and re-export operations to global markets.
Al Mazrouei reaffirmed that the Free Zone will continue to support all investors to ensure their businesses are established smoothly and successfully.
He further noted that SAIF Zone delivers outstanding services that not only attract global investments but also solidify Sharjah's position as a leading destination for specialised industries. The jewellery sector, in particular, stands out, as the free zone offers an ideal platform for companies looking to grow within a flexible, dynamic, and competitive business environment.
Al Mazrouei invited members of the delegation to invest in the Free Zone, reaffirming that the jewellery sector remains a key priority. He added that the delegation’s visit will contribute to enhancing cooperation between both sides, opening up new opportunities for investment in the jewelry industry, and strengthening economic ties with major gold manufacturers in India.
“SAIF Zone will spare no effort to attract more global investments, foster partnerships, and improve trade relations between Sharjah and India in this rapidly growing sector,” Al Mazrouei said.
To provide the delegation with a firsthand experience of the competitive advantages offered in the gold and jewellery industry, SAIF Zone organised a field tour to the Gold, Diamond & Commodities Park, which houses more than 55 gold refineries and 250 companies specialising in gold, platinum, silver, and titanium trade and manufacturing.
The visiting delegation commended the remarkable development they witnessed in the business environment of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone and the unique advantages it offers to international manufacturers. They said that the visit was not only a valuable opportunity for the Association members but also a great motivation for them to set up their factories in the free zone.
The delegation said they were impressed by the excellent facilities available, which can help their businesses grow, stay competitive in global markets, and fully benefit from Sharjah’s reputation as a leading hub for gold and jewellery trade.
