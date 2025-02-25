Open Menu

SAIF Zone Showcases Investment Opportunities At Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:45 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) is participating in the 71st edition of the Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair, which taking place in Bangkok from 22nd to 26th February 2025.

The event features a curated selection of the world’s leading companies in the gold, jewellery, and gemstone industries, along with key international manufacturers and suppliers.

SAIF Zone is represented by a pavilion designed to highlight the competitive advantages and innovative services offered by the Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park.

As one of the largest gold refinery hubs in the GCC, the complex hosts over 55 gold refineries and is home to more than 250 regional and international companies specialising in gold, platinum, silver, and titanium trade.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced logistical support, and a flexible licensing system, the complex offers businesses 24/7 security and surveillance.

Its strategic location, near major diamond and gold manufacturing hubs and key global transport routes, further enhances its appeal to industry leaders seeking a gateway to international markets.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, emphasised that the “Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is one of the world’s top exhibitions in the gold and jewelry sector.

Our participation in this event aimed to attract high-quality investments within this key sector while highlighting the free zone’s competitive advantages.”

“Recognised as one of the most attractive destinations for gold and jewelry companies globally, SAIF Zone stands out for offering a comprehensive range of facilities, services, and competitive benefits, in line with the best international standards.”

Al Mazrouei stated, "Through our presence in the exhibition, we look forward to showcasing SAIF Zone's advantages, including its conducive environment that attracts investment to the Emirate of Sharjah, particularly from gold and gemstone companies."

“The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone is home to the regional headquarters of many of these companies, housed within the Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park, which offers an optimal environment for sector investors. The complex’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, global facilities, and logistical services are tailored to meet the needs of businesses looking to expand in this industry," Al Mazrouei added.

