SAIF Zone takes part in The Big 5

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) is taking part in The Big 5, the largest and most influential building and construction exhibition in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, which takes place from September 12-15 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The SAIF Zone will leverage this opportunity to highlight its various services to investors, which made it one of the most important free zones in the region.

This includes offering exclusive advantages in order to attract foreign investments and providing the added value sought by the investors.

The Authority will also shed light on its numerous offers for investors. such as the exclusive offers on business offices, and a single-window operation to enhance performance efficiency.

Furthermore, the Zone will showcase its integrated services package that caters to the needs of the construction sector, including advanced infrastructure and modern multi-purpose warehouses, and a variety of plots of land starting from 2,500 square meters.

Speaking on the participation, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said: "Our participation in the Big 5, the largest and most influential event in the construction field, reflects our marketing strategy in order to penetrate the major international markets. The Big 5 is an important platform for us to introduce the local and international business community to the opportunities available in SAIF Zone, which emerges today as a perfect investment environment and a major driver for attracting capital.

He added: "The business meetings that will take place at our stand are expected to play a constructive and effective role to discuss establishing new projects in this vital sector, and thus enhancing our contribution to cementing Sharjah's position on the investment map.'' Al Mazrouei underlined that SAIF Zone provides a perfect environment for investors in the building and construction sector, thanks to the advanced infrastructure, the global facilities, the competitive advantages, and logistical services that investors aspire to obtain in order to provide their services efficiently.

Al Mazrouei hinted that this year's Big 5 will play a crucial role in pushing the economic rebound forward in the post-COVID-19 era.

This role has become even more important after what has been revealed in a recent report released by MEED Projects, the Projects Data and Intelligence Partner for The Big 5, that there were contracts worth US$163 billion awarded in 2020 in the Middle East and Africa despite the COVID-19 impact and another $1.9 billion worth of projects are currently being executed in the region.

With over 1200 exhibitors from 50 countries, the Big 5 seeks to showcase the latest building products and solutions from all over the world to accelerate market growth following the drastic changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.